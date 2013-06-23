FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's AMP warns H1 underlying profit to fall
#Financials
June 23, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Australia's AMP warns H1 underlying profit to fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian insurance and wealth management company AMP Ltd warned its first-half underlying profit would drop by around 13 percent due to high claims levels and policy lapses.

AMP, the country’s top wealth manager, said it expected its underlying profit to be within a range of A$415 million to A$435 million ($382-$400 million). The company reported an underlying net profit of A$491 million in the first half of 2012.

“The industry is experiencing increased pressure on insurance claims and policy lapses,” AMP said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had, on average, expected AMP to post a net profit of about A$977 million for the full year. ($1 = 1.0860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
