Australia's AMP tops first half forecast, Meller appointed CEO

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian insurance and wealth management company AMP Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected 10 percent fall in its half-year profit as its life insurance unit weighed down results, and said its chief executive was retiring.

AMP said Craig Meller, who has been running AMP Financial Services, would replace Craig Dunn, who is retiring after six years as chief executive officer.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 9.8 percent to A$440 million ($403 million) for the six months to June, compared with a consensus forecast of A$425 million from five analysts.

AMP, the country’s top wealth manager, warned in June that its first-half underlying profit would fall to between A$415 million and A$435 million because of high claims and as more people dropped policies.

AMP announced a dividend of 11.5 cents compared with consensus expectations for 11.1 cents a share. ($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Lincoln Feast. Editing by Andre Grenon)