October 18, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

Japan car parts maker Jtekt to pay $1.9 mln in Australia antitrust case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts supplier Jtekt Corp said its Australian subsidiary will pay around $1.9 million to settle antitrust charges as it confronts penalties from a global investigation into price-fixing by parts makers.

Jtekt has already agreed to plead guilty and pay $103.3 million in the United States for fixing prices of various parts sold to Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co. Earlier in the year, it was fined $4.9 million for violating antitrust law in Canada.

Jtekt is currently being investigated by European Union antitrust regulators, company spokesman Kenji Ando told Reuters by telephone on Friday.

An internal investigation at Jtekt found that subsidiary Koyo Australia Pty Ltd may have fixed the prices of bearings sold to individuals and repair shops, Ando said.

Jtekt sought leniency in exchange for cooperation, he said.

“Jtekt is working to thoroughly carry out compliance.”

Japan, the U.S., Canada and the E.U. have recently imposed fines on many auto parts suppliers.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said 20 mainly Japanese companies and 21 executives have agreed to plead guilty in a price-fixing probe and pay $1.6 billion in fines.

Separately, seatbelt maker Takata Corp last week said it will pay $71.3 million to settle U.S. antitrust charges. ($1 = 1.0382 Australian dollars, 1.0286 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
