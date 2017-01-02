FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ANZ bank sells 20pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for $1.3 bln
#Financials
January 2, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 8 months ago

ANZ bank sells 20pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd to China COSCO Shipping Corp and Shanghai Sino-Poland Enterprise Management Development Corp for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion).

The sale price represents a price-to-book ratio of approximately 1.1 times Shanghai Rural's net assets as of December 2015, ANZ said in a statement.

The sale, agreed on Saturday, is subject to conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by mid-2017. ($1 = 1.3910 Australian dollars (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

