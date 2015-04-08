FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ANZ Bank wins appeal on unfair fees class action
April 8, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's ANZ Bank wins appeal on unfair fees class action

MELBOURNE, April 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday won an appeal against a court ruling that some of its credit card fees were unfair, after thousands of disgruntled customers launched Australia’s biggest ever class action.

The ruling is a blow to the hopes of 185,000 customers involved in the class action against some of the country’s largest banks to receive millions of dollars in compensation for fees and charges they claim are unlawful. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry)

