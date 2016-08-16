UPDATE 1-Australia's ANZ A$1 bln Tier 1 issue targets yield-hungry buyers

(Adds regulatory measures in paragraph 4)

By Swati Pandey and Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is raising around A$1 billion ($767 million) in perpetual Tier 1 capital securities to pay around 6.5 percent, an eye-catching return in an environment of falling interest rates.

ANZ, Australia's fourth largest lender, follows its peers with the sale of additional Tier 1, a form of capital required by regulators to protect against a repeat of the global financial crisis of 2007 when many banks collapsed worldwide.

But with interest rates in much of the world hovering near zero or even negative, yield-hunting investors have pulled out of bank deposits and pushed money into bonds, equities and property.

Australia's financial regulator is expected to announce a new funding standard for banks which would come into effect from 2018. The new net stable funding ratio (NSFR) assumes that pricier longer-term funding is more stable than cheaper short-term funding with tenor of less than a year.

Australia's "Big Four" banks have boosted domestic deposits to about 60 percent of total funding from 40 percent in 2007, according to regulatory filings.

That is still low compared with 80-90 percent for three of Singapore's biggest banks, according to Moody's.

Deposit funding is around 70 percent for Hong Kong banks and 77 percent for China, according to consultancy EY. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)