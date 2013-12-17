FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ to have Gonski as new chairman in 2014
December 17, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

ANZ to have Gonski as new chairman in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Wednesday that David Gonski will join the board and become the new chairman in 2014.

Gonski, a prominent business leader in Australia, is chairman of Coca-Cola Amtil Ltd and a director of Singapore Telecommunications.

He will succeed John Morschel as ANZ’s chairman in May 2014 after ceasing some of his current jobs, ANZ said in a statement.

Gonski previously served as chairman of ASX Ltd and a director of ANZ, Singapore Airlines Ltd and Westfield Group.

ANZ will hold its annual general meeting later on the day.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Philip Barbara

