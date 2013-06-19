FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ proposes to offshore up to 600 jobs - reports
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

ANZ proposes to offshore up to 600 jobs - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country’s fourth-largest bank, is considering a plan to move up to 600 call-centre jobs to the Philippines and New Zealand, media reported on Thursday.

ANZ is considering closing its call centre in Mulgrave, affecting about 340 jobs, and moving 250 jobs from its Melbourne office, the Australia Associated Press and the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

An ANZ spokesman confirmed that the reported change was a draft proposal to senior management but said that no decision had been made.

“Many ideas and proposals come up from time to time which inevitably change so we won’t speculate on what may happen in the future,” he said, declining to comment on the number of jobs potentially affected. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.