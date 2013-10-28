ANZ bank shares rise 2 pct to record high after earnings

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd hit a record high after it reported an 11 percent climb in full-year cash earnings on Tuesday.

ANZ bank, Australia’s third largest bank by market capitaliSation, booked an 11 percent rise in full-year cash earnings, marking its fourth straight year of record profits as it benefited from revenue growth, cost cutting and a drop in bad loans.

ANZ shares last traded at A$33.93, up 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)