ANZ bank shares rise 2 pct to record high after earnings
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 11:44 PM / 4 years ago

ANZ bank shares rise 2 pct to record high after earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd hit a record high after it reported an 11 percent climb in full-year cash earnings on Tuesday.

ANZ bank, Australia’s third largest bank by market capitaliSation, booked an 11 percent rise in full-year cash earnings, marking its fourth straight year of record profits as it benefited from revenue growth, cost cutting and a drop in bad loans.

ANZ shares last traded at A$33.93, up 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

