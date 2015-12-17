FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian regulator sets banks' capital buffer at zero pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 12:13 AM / 2 years ago

Australian regulator sets banks' capital buffer at zero pct

Cecile Lefort

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial watchdog on Thursday set the rate of countercyclical capital buffer for banks at zero percent.

Countercyclical capital is part of Basel III reforms to protect banks against another global financial crisis. The buffer rate, set by Basel III, could vary between 0 and 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets depending on market conditions, but the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) opted for the lower end of the range.

“Based on APRA’s assessment of current levels of systemic risk, including credit growth, asset prices and lending standards, APRA did not see a case for imposing a countercyclical buffer for Australian exposures at this point in time,” APRA Chairman Wayne Byres said.

The announcement will take effect from Jan. 1 2016, APRA said. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.