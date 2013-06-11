Australia's ASX to raise $522 mln citing higher capital standards

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s leading securities exchange ASX Ltd said on Monday it would raise A$553 million ($522 million) to contribute capital to its futures clearing facility and pay down debt, citing the need to meet new international capital standards.

The announcement surprised the market as the debt facility the company is looking to refinance is not due in the near future, Nomura analyst Anthony Hoo said.

“That portion of debt isn’t due until 2015, so in terms of the timing it is a surprise,” he said.

The company said in a statement that it was undertaking a fully underwritten 2-for-19 pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer of new ASX ordinary shares.

The proceeds from the offer would contribute an additional A$200 million equity to ASX Clear, the clearing facility for all futures, options and CFDs, and replace an existing $250 million debt facility.

“By increasing the level of equity capital in our futures clearing house, we expect to meet emerging international capital standards for central clearing counterparties which are anticipated to be higher than previous standards,” said ASX chairman Rick Holliday-Smith in the statement.

The company said it also would use the capital to fund current and future growth initiatives and support other licensed subsidiaries of ASX.

Maxim Asset Management investment director Winson Sammut said higher capital requirements were difficult for the ASX, which had been under pressure due to a subdued trading environment.

“Turnover has been falling down. The actual services that the ASX provides ... need updating in terms of software and hardware requirements,” Sammut said.

Alternative exchange operator Chi-X also posed challenges, he said.

Chi-X signed a five-year deal with ASX Clear at its start-up, but the agreement is non-exclusive.

ASX said it expected its 2013 net profit after tax to be about A$346 million, slightly lower than a market forecast of A$350.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The guidance compared with the company’s net profit of A$346.2 reported a year before.

ASX shares closed at A$35.84 last Friday and were put on suspension until this Friday. The stock has risen 14.8 percent this year, beating a 2.1 percent rise in the S&P/ASX 200 index .