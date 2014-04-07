Australia to produce less wheat, export more in 2014/15 -attache

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Australia:

The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) attache said wheat production in the 2014/15 marketing season that begins in October could total 24.795 million tonnes, lower than the 27 million tonnes produced in the 2013/14 marketing year.

“Planting of the 2014/15 crop is still at least six weeks away and while eastern parts of New South Wales and Queensland have received good rain in recent weeks, soil moisture levels in western and southern New South Wales and in Victoria are well below average. However, the majority of the western Australian wheat belt has also received reasonable rain,” the attache said in the report dated March 28 and released on Monday.

Exports of wheat were estimated at 19.1 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season, up from 18.5 million tonnes in the current marketing season, the attache report stated.

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Eric Walsh)