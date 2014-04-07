FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada grain planting to fall due to slow rail transport -attache
April 7, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Canada grain planting to fall due to slow rail transport -attache

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Canada:

The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) attache said plantings of wheat, barley, oats and corn will decline in the 2014/15 marketing season after slow rail transportation to market created burdensome stockpiles of the commodities.

“The large crop combined with logistical issues that slowed down the movement of the crop to export positions has resulted in producers having to make seeding decisions without knowing exactly what will be the carry-over from the current crop,” the attache said in a report dated April 2 and released on Monday.

“With carry-over stocks that are significantly higher than average for wheat, durum, barley and corn, there is the expectation that there will be reduced acreage seeded to these crop compared to 2013 levels,” the attache said.

Wheat production in the current 2013/14 marketing year was estimated at a record 37.530 million tonnes, up narrowly from the latest USDA estimate of 37.500 million tonnes.

But wheat production in the 2014/15 marketing year could decline to 27.985 million tonnes, the attache said.

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

The full report is available here: 1.usa.gov/1kkxVQN (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

