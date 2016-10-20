FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ausgrid sold to Australian pension funds after Chinese rejection - source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 1:21 AM / 10 months ago

Ausgrid sold to Australian pension funds after Chinese rejection - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An Australian state government has agreed the sale of a majority stake in the country's biggest electricity network to a pair of local pension funds, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The Australian Financial Review reported that IFM Investors, which invests on behalf of 29 domestic superannuation funds, and AustralianSuper, which says it holds the pensions of one in six working Australians, had offered around A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) for the Ausgrid network.

The deal is expected to be formally announced later on Thursday, the source said.

Previous bids by State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd were blocked by the Australian government, citing unspecified national security concerns.

$1 = 1.3007 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed. Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.