FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Australand rejects Stockland proposal
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Australand rejects Stockland proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Australand Property Group said on Wednesday it had rejected a proposal from bigger rival Stockland Group to buy all the shares that Stockland does not yet own, an offer that valued the company at around A$2.43 billion ($2.28 billion).

The Australand board said the proposal, which offered 1.111 Stockland shares for every Australand share, was not compelling and decided not to provide Stockland with access to due diligence.

Stockland bought a 19.9 percent stake in Australand in March after Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd said it had sold its remaining 39.1 percent stake in Australand for about A$849 million.

$1 = 1.0677 Australian Dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.