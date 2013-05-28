FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
May 28, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Australand shares fall after GPT scraps deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Australand Property Group fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday after rival property firm GPT Group abandoned its bid to buy Australand’s most valuable assets, including its $2.4 billion investment property portfolio.

GPT said in a statement on Monday it “has become apparent that a transaction at a price that GPT is willing to pay is not possible.”

Australand had rejected GPT’s unsolicited approach in December, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.

Australand shares fell as low as A$3.35 and last traded down 4.35 percent at A$3.38. GPT shares were off 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

