FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westpac, ANZ among major Aussie companies to accept Android Pay in 2016
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Westpac, ANZ among major Aussie companies to accept Android Pay in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Major Australian financial institutions including Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group and Macquarie will accept contactless payments via Android smart phones when Google rolls out the service in 2016.

Android Pay, which competes with Apple Inc’s Apple Pay in the mobile payments market, will be available at major Australian retailers such as Wesfarmers’ Coles, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s and Telstra , Pali Bhat, director of product management at Google wrote in a blog post.

This comes at a time when Apple has been struggling to persuade Australia’s big banks to sign up for its mobile payment system since its launch last month.

Android Pay arrives in Australia in the first half of 2016 and will support both MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards, Bhat wrote. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.