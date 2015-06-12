Australian stockbroker BBY misused client funds, say adminstrators

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Administrators for Australian mid-tier stockbroker BBY, which went in voluntary administration a month ago, said the company may have traded insolvent for nearly a year, misused client funds and misled a lender to secure funding.

Sydney-based BBY, established in 1987, employed about 200 staff and had A$2 billion ($1.54 billion) under management until it handed control to administrators following media reports it had failed to secure funding.

On Friday, administrators Stephen Vaughan and Ian Hall of KPMG Australia said in a statement that “as early as June 2014 there are indications of possible misuse of client trust funds”.

They did not specify the nature of the misuse.

Since that time, the company may have traded while insolvent and “misleading information was being provided to BBY’s lender to support additional funding,” Vaughan and Hall said.

An attempt by Reuters to contact previous management was not successful.

A voluntary administrator is usually appointed when a company’s directors believe the company is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent, and is responsible for resolving the company’s future.

The administrators said they expect to pay unsecured creditors zero to 24 Australian cents for every dollar owed, amounting to a shortfall of about A$10 million. ($1 = 1.2994 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)