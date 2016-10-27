FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia's ANZ Bank to report $273 mln of restructuring charges
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 10 months ago

Australia's ANZ Bank to report $273 mln of restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said it would record A$360 million ($273.24 million) of one-off charges alongside its full-year financial results on Nov. 3.

Australia's third-largest bank by market value said in a statement that A$168 million of the charges related to changes in modelling the fair value of derivative instruments.

The bank said it would also take a A$100 million charge related largely to employee termination payments after it cut jobs in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The remaining charges relate to changes in the company's software capitalisation policy and adjustments related to its sale of Esanda Dealer Finance.

The bank, formerly the most aggressive Australian retail bank in pursuing growth in Asia, has struggling to generate steady earnings from its overseas businesses.

Before the update on Friday, the 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected ANZ would report a full-year profit of A$6.22 billion.

$1 = 1.3175 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.