Australian banks face offshore headwinds

LONDON/SYDNEY, Feb 1 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia locked in higher spreads in the European covered bond market last Wednesday in a sign that the country’s major lenders are having to work harder to maintain access to global funding.

Australia’s biggest bank provided investors with attractive concessions for its 1.25 billion euro ($1.36 billion) dual-tranche covered bonds, split into maturities of five and 15 years.

CBA’s financing, coming after a stark increase in credit spreads, also suggests that Australia’s banks do not expect funding costs to improve in the near future.

“It’s interesting to see these global funders come and validate these secondary levels, and they’re not afraid to put a premium on deals either,” one banker said.

CBA’s own syndication team, along with joint leads BNP Paribas and UBS, took advantage of a calmer backdrop and began marketing a 750 million euro five-year at 35bp area over mid-swaps, which was revised to 33bp with final orders reaching over 1 billion euros.

A 500 million euro 15-year priced at the tight end of the 50bp-52bp guidance on books of 700 million euros for respective new issue premiums of 4bp and 7bp.

The dual-tranche format is a way of de-risking the execution, according to the leads.

CBA’s 1.25 billion euro two-note deal matches Westpac’s single-tranche 1.25 billion euro seven-year covered bond print in January 2015, a month before National Australia Bank’s 1 billion euro 12-year trade.

Westpac managed to get a barely oversubscribed 1 billion euro six-year issue away in July as the global backdrop deteriorated, but NAB was not so fortunate in November, when it printed a modest 750 million euro seven-year.

Wider levels

The widening of Aussie covered and senior unsecured spreads has been stark, highlighted by Westpac’s covered July 2021s, which now pay 34bp over mid-swaps, double last July’s 17bp pricing margin, according to Tradeweb.

It has been a similar story in the US, where the two-year Treasury spread for Westpac’s senior unsecured $1 billion 1.55 percent May 25 2018 note jumped from 62bp at the start of 2016 to over 90bp late last week.

The usual comparables for Australia’s four Aa2/AA-/AA- rated major banks are similarly rated leading lenders in Canada and Scandinavia, plus other international issuers, including Rabobank. Canadian covered bond margins have also widened recently, but not to the same extent as Australia, while Scandi names, in general, have held relatively steady.

Australian banks’ exposure to the commodity sector and to China, as well as an overheated domestic housing market, has taken an extra toll on demand for their credit.

“On top of that, they are not eligible for the ECB purchase programme, can’t be used for LCR purposes and are not repo-eligible at the ECB, which makes it more difficult for them,” said another European banker. Lessons from 2008

Australia’s largest lenders rely heavily on offshore wholesale markets because the relatively shallow domestic bond market cannot exclusively meet the term-funding requirements of all local banks.

The combined annual wholesale funding needs of ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac are expected to be around A$115 billion ($81.4 billion) this year, similar to the 2015 level. With bank lending slowing, this will largely pay for the refinancing of maturing securities.

Bank treasurers want to raise as much as they can from the cheaper local market where the clearing rate for five-year senior unsecured debt is about 30bp lower than for swapped back five-year US dollar bonds, at 115bp over BBSW versus 145bp. At present, the euro market is more competitive than the US one, but still considerably more expensive than Australia.

However, the majors are only able to issue about 40% of their totals at home, leaving them dependent on overseas bond raisings, primarily in the far deeper euro and US dollar arenas.

This dependence was exposed during the financial crisis, when markets were suddenly shut and Australia’s banks required - and were reluctantly granted - government guarantees to raise funds both domestically and offshore.

Crucially, Aussie banks now have much stronger debt profiles than in 2008, having come out of the crisis relatively well with their Double A ratings intact.

Nevertheless, huge borrowers cannot be choosers, a fact of life that leaves Australian banks to arbitrate between absorbing the higher costs of issuing offshore or attempting to pass them on to their customers.

German/Austrian accounts picked up 45 percent of the CBA five-year, Benelux 21 percent, Nordics 10 percent, UK/Ireland 10 percent, Switzerland 5 percent, Asia 3 percent, France 2 percent and others 4 percent. Official institutions/central banks were allotted 42 percent, fund managers 30 percent, banks/private banks 15 percent, insurance and pension funds 8 percent and corporates 5 percent.

Germany/Austria were allocated 76.2 percent of the 15-year note with France taking 18.9 percent, Switzerland 3 percent, Benelux 1.6 percent and UK/Ireland 0.3 percent. Insurance and pension funds bought 57 percent, fund managers 36 percent, banks/private banks 4 percent, and official institutions/central banks 3 percent. (Reporting by Helene Durand and John Weavers; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)