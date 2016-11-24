FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia's Macquarie, ANZ to pay fines over Malaysia currency 'cartel'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 9 months ago

Australia's Macquarie, ANZ to pay fines over Malaysia currency 'cartel'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia's No.1 investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd and top corporate lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Friday said they will pay fines totalling A$15 million ($11.12 million) for "cartel conduct".

The banks said in separate statements they would pay the fines after the antitrust agency started court proceedings over foreign exchange contracts for the Malaysian ringgit in 2011.

$1 = 1.3493 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

