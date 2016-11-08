FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australian bank profits likely to fall again this year - Fitch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

Australian bank profits likely to fall again this year - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Operating profits at Australia's "Big Four" banks are likely to come under further pressure over the next 12 months as stress from the mining and apartment-building sectors undermines asset quality, according to Fitch Ratings.

However, the ratings agency said the banks were likely to remain highly profitable compared with international peers and in a strong position to cope with capital pressures that could result from upcoming regulatory changes.

Fitch said the banks, which include Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank, posted their first combined drop in pretax profit in eight years for the 2016 financial year. Pretax profit fell to A$41 billion ($31.80 billion), down 7 percent from the prior year. ($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.