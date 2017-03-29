FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australian home loan rate rises cool lending, but risks to banks remain: Fitch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 29, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 5 months ago

Australian home loan rate rises cool lending, but risks to banks remain: Fitch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Recent increases in home loan rates by Australia's major banks should help cool growth in lending to more vulnerable buyers, but banks still face risks from high household debt and an overheated property sector, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

Australia's "Big Four" banks have all raised interest rates on home loans for owner-occupiers and investors over the last two weeks, even though the Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the cash rate on hold at a record-low level.

Surging house prices have raised speculation that the main watchdog, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), is about to clamp down on bank lending to property investors, adding to rules imposed in 2015.

Fitch said the out-of-cycle rate rises by the banks were prompted by the potential action by APRA as well as higher funding costs on the back of likely U.S. interest rate hikes.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank Ltd all have "stable" AA-minus ratings from Fitch.

The ratings agency said risks remained due to high household debt levels and "unsustainable" housing prices in Sydney and Melbourne, placing pressure on affordability if lending rates increase.

Deutsche Bank analysts on Monday increased their future cash earnings forecasts for the banks by 2 to 3 percent due to the mortgage rate hikes, even though they expected demand for loans from housing investors to decrease as a result. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.