FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds agrees to sell A$371m loan parcel to Bain's Sankaty, says spokesman
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 4 years

Lloyds agrees to sell A$371m loan parcel to Bain's Sankaty, says spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to sell a A$371 million ($335.74 million) portfolio of loan assets from its Australian unit BOS International Australia to Bain Capital’s Sankaty Advisors for an undisclosed price, a Sankaty spokesman said in a statement.

The bank is also considering a potential sale of its full Australian business, a person familiar with the process said. That business includes its motor and equipment leasing unit Capital Finance.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds declined to comment on any further sales in Australia.

The sale of the loan portfolio is part of Lloyds’ decision to exit the Australian market as it cuts its international branches to fewer than 10 countries by 2014 from 14 currently to lower costs and strengthen its balance sheet.

Lloyds is also selling a leasing unit with a book value of US$3.6 billion, sources previously said. Goldman Sachs is advising Lloyds on the sales.

Sankaty opened an office in Melbourne earlier this year, its first in the Asia Pacific region. The Australian office is headed by Mitchell Stack, formerly head of debt and alternatives at the Future Fund, Australia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.