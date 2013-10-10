FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westpac agrees to buy Lloyds' Australian assets for $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Westpac agrees to buy Lloyds' Australian assets for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it has agreed to buy Australian assets from Lloyds Banking Group for A$1.45 billion ($1.37 billion).

Westpac won the auction after rivals Macquarie Group and a consortium led by Pepper Australia and GE Capital dropped out of the race.

The corporate loan book, motor and equipment financing businesses purchased by Westpac have a face value of A$8.4 billion, the Australian bank said.

The deal is Westpac’s largest acquisition since its 2008 takeover of St George Bank.

The sale was part of Lloyd’s global strategy to cut costs and shrink its international network to refocus on lending in the British domestic market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.