FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia's opposition moves motion for Royal Commission into banks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Australia's opposition moves motion for Royal Commission into banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australia's opposition leader on Wednesday moved a motion for a sweeping public inquiry into the banking system following a series of allegations of misconduct including financial planning scams and insurance fraud.

Bill Shorten told the parliament which returned on Tuesday a Royal Commission was the only avenue that had the necessary coercive powers and jurisdiction to deal with bank misconduct. The government has opposed such an inquiry.

A Royal Commission is the most powerful investigative body in Australia, convened in recent years to address institutional child sexual abuse and corruption in the building trades, with the power to recommend prosecutions and new legislation. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.