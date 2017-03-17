FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia's Westpac Banking raises rates for home buyers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 5 months ago

Australia's Westpac Banking raises rates for home buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it will raise mortgage rates across a range of products including for owner occupiers, a day after rival National Australia Bank made a similar move.

Westpac will increase its variable home loan rate for owner occupiers by 3-8 basis points, it said in a statement. Variable rates for property investors will be raised by 23-28 basis points.

On Thursday, NAB became the first of the country's Big Four lenders to raise mortgage rates, a move that in part will be welcomed by regulators desperate to cool runaway real estate prices. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.