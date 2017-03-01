FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia's rising economic risks could see bank rating cuts - S&P
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 6 months ago

Australia's rising economic risks could see bank rating cuts - S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday that Australia's rising economic pressures could see it cut the ratings on most of the country's banks by one notch and in a few cases by two notches.

It said the jump in private sector debt and residential property prices in Australia in recent years indicated rising risks for banks and finance companies, with losses likely if there was a sharp drop in the housing market.

S&P said some institutions could avoid a downgrade thanks to support from large parent organisations though at least three, including Auswide Bank, MyState Bank and People's Choice Credit Union, could face two-notch cuts.

For full report click here

Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.