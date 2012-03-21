Australia banks pay up in fight for deposits-RBA

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian banks have seen funding costs rise sharply in the last few years largely because of fierce competition for deposits and have lifted their lending rates to maintain profit margins, a top central banker said on Thursday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said the central bank’s cash rate was still the main determinant of lending rates but other costs had clearly increased since the global financial crisis.

In a speech to a banking summit, he estimated that average funding costs for domestic banks had risen by between 140 and 155 basis points since the middle of 2007, and the cash rate had been set to reflect that change.

The banks recently drew fire for lifting their mortgage rates even though the RBA kept the cash rate steady at 4.25 percent, with some critics claiming there was no justification for the move.

Debelle said he did not want to speak on whether the move had been “appropriate”, but did outline in detail how funding costs had risen relative to the cash rate.

Notably he said it was greater competition for deposits that had contributed most to the rise of funding costs, rather than higher costs for wholesale funds.

“Deposit pricing, particularly for term deposits, has been the major driver of recent changes in funding costs, reflecting the strong competition for deposits,” said Debelle. “This has obviously been welcomed by the savers in the population.”

Since 2007 deposits have become a much larger share of overall funding, rising to 52 percent from a little under 40 percent. There had also been a marked shift toward term deposits, which tended to pay higher rates.

Term deposits now account for about 44 percent of the major banks’ deposits, up from 30 percent in the middle of 2007.

Debelle noted that because these tended to have short maturities, changes in their pricing fed through to the cost of whole deposit book quite quickly.

“Hence movements in these rates can be one of the biggest short-run influences on changes in overall funding structure,” said Debelle, who heads the RBA’s financial markets unit.

While the RBA had cut its cash rate by 50 basis points since last November, Debelle estimated the cost of deposits for the banks had fallen by only 25 basis points.

“In other words, while the average interest rate on deposits has indeed fallen, it has risen relative to the cash rate.”

The cost of wholesale funding had also risen since the middle of last year as the European debt crisis led invertors everywhere to demand higher risk premia for lending to all banks, he said.

“This widening in spreads was at its peak at the beginning of the year but over recent weeks these spreads have narrowed noticeably,” Debelle added.

In all, he estimated cost of the major banks’ outstanding long-term wholesale debt had risen by about 25 basis points relative to the cash rate over the past year.

Banks had sought to recoup these higher costs by raising lending rates on all types of loans, he said.

“The primary factor driving the increase in the spread between lending rates and the cash rate has been the increase in the relative cost of funding,” said Debelle.

“Financial institutions have increased their lending rates in the face of the increase in costs to maintain their net interest margins within the range observed in recent years. In turn, this has been with the aim of maintaining profitability.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)