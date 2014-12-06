UPDATE 1-Australian banks should hold extra capital to guard against risks - review

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s major banks should set aside more capital to ensure they can survive a repeat of the global financial crisis, a government-backed review recommended on Sunday, a measure that may rein in the banks’ hefty dividend payouts.

Bank executives have been bracing for the Financial System Inquiry report for months, arguing that higher levels of capital are unnecessary and would come at a cost to the economy.

The 348-page report found that Australia’s financial system has characteristics that give rise to risks, including its dependence on importing capital.

“Although no system can ever be bulletproof, Australia should aim to cultivate financial institutions with the strength to not only withstand plausible shocks, but also continue to provide critical economic functions,” said the report chaired by David Murray, former head of Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

Australia’s “Big Four” lenders - CBA, Westpac Banking Corp , Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank - dominate the industry, holding a combined market share of more than 80 percent, raising fears they are “too big to fail” .

They survived the global financial crisis that began in 2008 relatively unscathed and have been generating record profits in recent years, largely on the back of their massive mortgage books.

But Australian banks’ capital ratios are not in the top quartile of international banks where they should be, the inquiry said, without specifying the extent of increase needed.

Common equity tier one capital ratios range from a low of 8.94 percent for ANZ to as high as 9.52 percent for CBA, according to the banking regulator, broadly around the middle of a 5 percent to 14 percent range seen in most countries.

In a note last month, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings estimated the Big Four could face a capital shortfall of up to A$53 billion in the most aggressive scenario.

While the numbers are large, Fitch said the banks were “well positioned” to meet the additional buffers through internal capital generation measures.

Bank shares have underperformed the broader market this year on concerns that investor returns, particularly dividends, may take a hit if banks were forced to hold higher capital.

The Murray report also recommended raising funding for regulators and reducing disclosure requirements for large listed corporates issuing ‘simple bonds’ to boost the retail corporate debt market.

It found that the country’s A$1.7 trillion ($1.4 trillion) compulsory superannuation industry, or pension industry, was inefficient due to a lack of strong, price-based competition and was failing to deliver the expected benefits due to its high costs.

Recommendations will be considered by regulators, the central bank and the government, which will consult with industry and consumers until March 31. (1 US dollar = 1.2015 Australian dollar) (Editing by Lincoln Feast)