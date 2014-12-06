Australian banks should hold extra capital to guard against risks - review

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial system is susceptible to shocks in the economy, a government-backed review on Sunday said, recommending measures including raising capital levels for banks to make them stronger and more resilient.

The report did not specify how much extra capital should be held by the banks to guard against a failure in the event of a repeat of the global financial crisis.

Bank executives have been bracing for the Financial System Inquiry report for months, arguing that higher levels of capital are unnecessary and would come at a cost to the economy.

The review, headed by former head Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s also recommended introducing a leverage ratio for banks and raising funding for regulators.

It found that the country’s A$1.7 trillion ($1.4 trillion) compulsory superannuation industry, or pension industry, was inefficient due to a lack of strong, price-based competition and was failing to deliver the expected benefits due to its high costs. (1 US dollar = 1.2015 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Lincoln Feast)