April 20, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Australia government boosts resources, power for market watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced that banks will pay an additional A$120 million ($93.5 million) to increase resources of the market regulator, augmenting its power to investigate financial misdeeds.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission will get a new commissioner with prosecuting experience, Morrison said, while announcing an extension to the term of ASIC Chairman Greg Medcraft by 18 months.

The announcements come amid growing calls to hold a broader Royal Commission inquiry into the country’s biggest banks following a series of revelations about misconduct and ahead of a general election in July.

$1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
