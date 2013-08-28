FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Australia co-head of investment banking Janes departs
August 28, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Barclays Australia co-head of investment banking Janes departs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Daniel Janes, the Australia co-head of investment banking for Barclays PLC, has resigned according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the latest high profile departure from the UK bank.

Janes stepped down to “pursue new challenges” and his co-head, Tim Lindley, will take sole responsibility for investment banking in Australia and New Zealand, the memo said. Barclays confirmed Janes’ departure.

The departure of Janes, who had helped build Barclays’ merger and acquisition unit in Australia, comes after Australia country head Cynthia Whelan left in May.

Janes was not immediately available for comment.

