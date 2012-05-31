FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia gives environmental approval for BHP port development
May 31, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

Australia gives environmental approval for BHP port development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, May 31 (Reuters) - Australia’s government on Thursday gave environmental approval to BHP Billiton’s planned $10 billion expansion of its Port Hedland outer harbour port in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

In a statement, Environment Minister Tony Burke said the national environmental approval included 37 conditions, including measures to protect dugongs and marine turtles, and to ensure no whales are nearby during noisy work on a new jetty.

BHP, the world’s biggest miner, had been expected to make a final investment decision on its outer harbour plan this year. The investment is crucial if BHP is to double iron ore production to 440 million tonnes a year, as planned.

