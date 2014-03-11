FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP iron ore chief says sees $80 iron price too low
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

BHP iron ore chief says sees $80 iron price too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, March 11 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said forecasts for iron ore prices to fall as low as $80 a tonne appeared low, despite the market moving into oversupply this year.

“Our view is that the long term is robust. We are in a bit of a dip but I don’t think we should draw a line over just the past few days ... $80 feels a little low,” BHP iron ore division head Jimmy Wilson reporters on Tuesday.

Iron ore has averaged $125 a tonne since January 1, 2014, although the spot price is now about $104, the lowest in eight months.

Analysts blame waning demand from China, which buys almost all of BHP’s ore for the retreating price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.