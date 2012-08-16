UPDATE 1-BHP warns of job cuts as coal markets slow

* BHP warns of job cuts as coal markets ease

* Cites concerns of rising costs

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as the miner faces a deteriorating global market, hit by slowing industrial activity in China.

BHP in a 50-50 partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi operates seven coal mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin yielding mostly metallurgical coal used in steel making. At peak output, the mines can supply up to a fifth of the world’s traded coal.

“Against a backdrop of increasing costs and falling commodity prices, we continue to focus on reducing our overheads and operating costs,” BHP said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“We don’t intend to provide any detail about specific adjustments, but clearly there may be some impact on jobs in some areas,” it said.

Softening demand from China, where the economy is growing at its slowest pace in more than three years, has dragged prices of coal, iron ore and other commodities to multi-year lows, hurting the profits of global miners such as BHP and Vale SA .

The world’s biggest mining firm, BHP, is increasingly focusing on cutting costs. Analysts expect the company to report its first drop in annual profits since the global financial crisis due to weakening commodity demand when it releases its financial results on Aug 22.