UPDATE 1-Australia's Billabong plans revamp, profit slides

* Second-half profit slides to A$2.4 mln from A$62 mln

* Talks with TPG on takeover offer continuing

* Billabong outlines plans to focus on key brands

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian surfwear company Billabong International outlined a turnaround strategy to help it fend off a A$694 million ($723 million) private equity bid, even as it posted a collapse in second-half profit on Monday.

Billabong, whose shares have slumped 75 percent in the past 18 months, said it planned to simplify its business and focus on core brands to return to positive sales growth, although in the coming year challenging trading conditions would continue.

Second-half profit before one-off restructuring and other charges dived to A$2.4 million from A$62 million a year ago, based on Reuters calculations, below analyst forecasts of A$12.3 million.

The surfwear chain made an ill-timed global expansion just before the financial crisis that left it with a heavy debt load, and was then hit with weaker sales as consumers cut back and its brands lost some of their appeal with young shoppers.

Private equity firm TPG Capital made a fresh takeover bid for Billabong in July, just five months after its previous, higher offer was knocked back. Billabong has said the latest offer is too low.

Billabong said on Monday that discussions with TPG were continuing, but gave no further details.

TPG has not yet begun to examine the books of Billabong, sources told Reuters. That was despite the company board on July 27 saying it intended to allow due diligence.

Including charges, Billabong’s full-year net result swung to a loss of $275.6 million from a profit of A$119.1 million.

One-off charges totalled A$336.1 million, including the closure of undeperforming stores and impairment charges.

Billabong said trading conditions in Europe were soft with full-year sales down 17.6 percent; in North America below expectations with sales down 11 percent; and in Australia consumers continued to be very cautious though sales rose 4.1 percent. Total revenues fell 7.9 percent.

For the current year, Billabong forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise to between A$100 million and A$110 million, from A$84 million.

U.S.-based TPG offered A$1.45 per share for Billabong on July 24, and said it could raise or lower its price after it has seen Billabong’s books.

Analysts at Citi said last week they saw a 50 percent chance that the offer price would be raised to A$1.60 after the due diligence was completed, for a value of A$766 million.

But that would still be well below TPG’s last approach, which was worth some A$841 million.

The shares closed at A$1.345 on Friday, down from over A$6 in early 2011.