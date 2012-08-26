FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Billabong plans revamp as profit slides
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 26, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Billabong plans revamp as profit slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian surfwear company Billabong International, which is fending off a A$694 million ($723 million) private equity bid, outlined a turnaround strategy on Monday as it posted a collapse in second-half profit.

Billabong said it planned to simplify its business to return to positive sales growth, although in the coming year challenging trading conditions would continue.

Second-half profit before one-off restructuring and other charges fell to A$2.4 million from A$62 million a year ago, based on Reuters calculations.

That compared with analyst forecasts of A$12.3 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Including charges, the full-year net result swung to a loss of $275.6 million from a profit of A$119.1 million.

Private equity firm TPG Capital made a fresh takeover bid for Billabong in July, just five months after its previous, higher offer was knocked back. Billabong has said the latest offer was too low.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.