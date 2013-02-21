FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Billabong shares plunge after earnings
February 21, 2013 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Billabong shares plunge after earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Billabong International Ltd plunged as much as 7 percent on Friday after it posted a first-half net loss of A$536.6 million and lowered its full year outlook.

The struggling surfwear company cited difficult trading conditions in Europe and a disappointing performance from its Nixon watch brand.

The shares fell to a low of A$0.845 and were trading down nearly 5 percent at A$0.87 by 2318 GMT, the biggest one-day percentage fall in two months. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

