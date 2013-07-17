Australia's Billabong shares surge after refinancing deal

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd surged as much as 34 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company said it will sell its DaKine clothing and accessories brand and jettison Chief Executive Launa Inman as part of a A$395 million ($359 million) refinancing deal.

Billabong said on Tuesday it was issuing former private equity suitor Altamont Capital Partners share options for 15 percent of the company in exchange for a A$325 million bridging loan facility. Altamon will also acquire the DaKine business for A$70 million.

Billabong’s shares, which had lost 75 percent of their value in the past year, were at A$0.33 shortly after the market open.