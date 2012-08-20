Australia's BlueScope sees little pick-up in domestic demand in 2012

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel, Australia’s largest steelmaker, said challenges will remain for domestic steel demand in the construction industry over the remainder of the calendar year, but there may be a pick-up in investment in 2013.

The company said domestic demand in the building and construction industries has been flat for the past two years and has dropped off in the past six months, due to credit constraints for commercial property developments.

BlueScope CEO Paul O‘Malley told reporters the local market would also be impacted by the extent to which North Asian steelmakers exported steel to Australia.