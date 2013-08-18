FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Bluescope posts first annual underlying profit in 3 years
August 18, 2013 / 11:32 PM / in 4 years

Australia's Bluescope posts first annual underlying profit in 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Bluescope Steel, Australia’s largest steelmaker, posted a small full-year underlying profit, its first in three years, helped by lower material costs and benefits from a restructure.

But the company said that uncertainty over domestic demand meant that “we do not expect a 1H FY2014 outcome better than the 2H FY2013 outcome.”

Underlying profit, excluding one-off items, came to A$29.7 million ($27 million) for the year ended June 30, swinging from a loss of A$237.5 million a year earlier, BlueScope said on Monday.

The result exceeded analysts’ average forecast of A$25.08 million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Bluescope’s full-year net loss narrowed to A$84.1 million from a A$1.04 billion ($1.1 billion) net loss in the previous year.

Bluescope has been losing money since 2010, faced with weak markets, high raw materials prices and a high currency that made exports more expensive.

The company also said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire two businesses from Hills Holdings Limited: Orrcon, a pipe and tube manufacturer and distributor, and Fielders, a building products business, for a total of A$87.5 million.

Bluescope shares closed at A$5.45 on Friday, up about 58 percent for the year. ($1 = 1.0869 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

