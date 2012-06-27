Boat carrying 150 capsizes off NW Australia

CANBERRA, June 27 (Reuters) - A boat carrying around 150 people has capsized 107 nautical miles (200 km) north of Australia’s Christmas Island, Australia’s Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday, the second such incident in less than a week.

Two merchant vessels are on site and more vessels and aircraft were on the way to the scene, a Customs spokesman said.

Last week, a boat carrying around 200 suspected aslyum seekers capsized between Indonesia and Australia, claiming around 90 lives. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)