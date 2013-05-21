FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2013 / 4:40 AM / in 4 years

Australia launches new April 2025 Treasury bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia is to issue a new Treasury bond due April 21, 2025, the country’s debt management office said on Tuesday, and expects the issue to be of benchmark size - typically at least A$1 billion.

Initial price guidance for the issue is a spread of 18-20 basis points to the implied yield for the primary 10-year Treasury Bond futures contract. That implies a yield spread of around 9 to 11 basis points to the April 21, 2024 Treasury Bond.

Final pricing is due on Wednesday.

Citi, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS AG Australia Branch and Westpac Institutional Bank are joint lead managers for the issue.

