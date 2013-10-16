FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Boral shares surge after annnouncing plasterboard JV
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2013 / 11:18 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Boral shares surge after annnouncing plasterboard JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian building materials maker Boral jumped as much as 8 percent on Thursday after it announced a $1.6 billion plasterboard joint venture with its U.S. peer USG Corp.

The joint venture will be owned 50 percent by Boral and 50 percent by USG, for which USG will pay up to $575 million to Boral, according to statements by the two companies.

Boral shares were up 6.7 percent at A$5.07 at 2306 GMT, after hitting a 7-month high of A$5.12 earlier. USG shares closed down 1.3 percent at $27 on Wednesday. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.