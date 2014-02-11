FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Boral shares jump after strong H1 results, better outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Boral shares jump after strong H1 results, better outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Boral Ltd jumped as much as 7 percent on Wednesday to their highest in almost three years after it reported a 73 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The building materials maker said it expects strong improvement in its construction materials arm and a return to profitability for its U.S. business in the second half of this year.

It reported a 73 percent rise in net profit before one-offs to A$90 million ($81 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, in line with its Jan. 28 forecast.

Boral shares jumped as much as 7 percent to A$5.33, their highest since March 2011, and were up 5.8 percent at A$5.29 at 2311 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.