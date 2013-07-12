Head of Australia's national broadband rollout company quits

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the company set up to build Australia’s A$37.4 billion ($34.21 billion) National Broadband Network (NBN) is quitting, leaving NBN Co to hunt for a successor just weeks out from an election that will determine the troubled project’s future.

NBN Co said Mike Quigley would retire from corporate life after four years leading the state-owned company, but would continue to serve as CEO until the board appoints a successor.

His departure comes at a sensitive time for Australia’s biggest ever infrastructure project, which has been hit by delays and disputes with contractors and is likely to be radically changed if the conservative opposition wins a federal election due later this year.

Quigley has been a strong public advocate of the Labor government’s plan to roll out fibre optic cables to homes and businesses around the country, repeatedly defending the project against opposition claims that it is too expensive compared to less ambitious alternatives.

The opposition Liberal Party’s communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull has made it clear he does not believe Quigley has the skills to run the company and wants somebody more experienced in large-scale construction.

The 10-year project has been plagued by problems in its first three years, ranging from underperforming contractors to findings of asbestos in communications pits owned by existing copper cable operator Telstra Corp Ltd.

NBN Co recently seized back control of construction in the Northern Territory from Syntheo, a joint venture of Lend Lease Corp Ltd and specialist construction firm Service Stream.

Quigley has lowered interim targets on the number of premises connected in the rollout three times and by March this year just 1.4 percent of premises were hooked up, well shy of the 93 percent it is projected to reach by 2021.

“It is now critical that we further strengthen our partnerships across the construction and telecommunications industries, as we escalate the build of the network and work closely with our retail customers to ensure a smooth migration of families and businesses to the NBN,” Quigley said in a statement announcing his departure.