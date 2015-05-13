FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailers given boost by Australian budget favours to small business
May 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Retailers given boost by Australian budget favours to small business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s budget gave the country’s sluggish retailers a boost, as a tax break to help small businesses spend more on office supplies sent investors scrambling on Wednesday to buy shares in the sector.

In the first trading session following the release of the federal budget, some retail shares jumped nearly 9 percent after the government said it was offering an A$20,000 ($16,000) tax break on office supplies for small businesses with revenue of less than A$2 million.

Shares in leading retailers Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd , Dick Smith Holdings Ltd, Myer Holdings Ltd and JB Hi-Fi Ltd all rose.

$1 = 1.2509 Australian dollars Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
