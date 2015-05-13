Retailers given boost by Australian budget favours to small business

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s budget gave the country’s sluggish retailers a boost, as a tax break to help small businesses spend more on office supplies sent investors scrambling on Wednesday to buy shares in the sector.

In the first trading session following the release of the federal budget, some retail shares jumped nearly 9 percent after the government said it was offering an A$20,000 ($16,000) tax break on office supplies for small businesses with revenue of less than A$2 million.

Shares in leading retailers Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd , Dick Smith Holdings Ltd, Myer Holdings Ltd and JB Hi-Fi Ltd all rose.