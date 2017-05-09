FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia's budget has no major impact on triple A ratings-Fitch
May 9, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

Australia's budget has no major impact on triple A ratings-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australia's budget has no major impact on the country's triple A ratings with stable outlook, said ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday after the government unveiled its 2017/18 budget.

"The budget itself does not change our assessment made in September when we affirmed the country's triple A ratings," said Mervyn Tang, director, Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch.

He noted that the budget's new revenue measures implied a faster reduction in general government deficit than Fitch had projected in its September ratings review. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

