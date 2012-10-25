Australia defends budget numbers after mine tax shortfall

CANBERRA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan on Thursday defended the latest government revenue projections after a media report said that a controversial new mining tax had generated no revenue in its first three months.

The Australian newspaper said global mining giants reported no liability under the tax by last Monday’s quarterly deadline, putting at risk the government’s promise to return a budget surplus this financial year.

“You can’t take one particular quarter and claim that as representative of the whole year,” Swan said, adding he stood by the Treasury’s forecasts for the budget to return a small A$1.1 billion ($1.14 billion) surplus in the year to June 30, 2013.

The 30 percent tax on coal and iron ore mine profits started on July 1, designed by the government and global miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata after a brutal political campaign and warnings it would cripple Australia’s resources sector.

In his mid-year budget update on Monday, Swan forecast the tax would bring in A$2 billion in the current financial year, down from the A$3 billion May budget forecast, and raise A$9.1 billion over four years.

He said iron ore and coal prices had fallen significantly since the May budget, although iron ore prices had partly recovered. He said the write down on mining tax revenue was included in the mid-year budget update.

The opposition, which has promised to scrap the mining tax, said the government now had no chance of returning its budget to surplus.